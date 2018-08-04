At Least 18 Dead As Helicopter Crashes in Krasnoyarsk

A Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, killing 18 people on board, Sputnik reports on Saturday.

"There were 18 people aboard the aircraft, including three crew members. All of them died," the source in the regional emergency services said.

A helicopter performed a hard landing in Siberia on Saturday morning, Russian Emergency Ministry's department in the Krasnoyarsk region said.

"At 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2018, a Mi-8 helicopter performed a hard landing in Turukhansk district 2 kilometers from the village of Igarka," the statement read.

According to the regional emergency services, Mi-8 crash was possibly caused by technical failure. The helicpoter fell apart and caught fire.

