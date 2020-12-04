Russia, India kick off joint naval drills in Indian Ocean

Warships of Russia and India kicked off two-day joint naval drills in the eastern part of the Indian Ocean, the press office of the Indian Navy reported on its Twitter on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The Indian Navy ships Shivalik and Kadmatt are carrying out the passage exercise (PASSEX) with the Russian Navy ships in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region, the statement says.

Russia is represented in the joint naval exercise by the missile cruiser Varyag, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev and the tanker Pechenga.

During the drills, the warships from both countries will practice joint measures, the fight against underwater targets and helicopter operations. The maneuvers will run on December 4-5, Indian Navy Spokesman Vivek Madhwal said.