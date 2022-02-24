Russia's MoD denies reports of its aircraft shot down over Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Information from foreign media about the shot down of Russian aircraft over Ukraine isn’t true, the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The information of foreign media about the Russian aircraft allegedly shot down over the territory of Ukraine isn’t true," the ministry noted.

Earlier, Reuters News Agency, citing the Ukrainian military servicemen, reported that Ukrainian air defense units shot down a Russian aircraft in eastern Ukraine.