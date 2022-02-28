UEFA ends partnership with Gazprom
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.28
Trend:
UEFA has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions, Trend reports citing the press service of UEFA.
The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA EURO 2024.
