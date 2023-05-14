Russia records 2,996 new daily COVID-19 cases, with 25 new fatalities — crisis center

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,996 over the past day to 22,898,376, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As many as 332 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 45.1% from the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients rose in 13 regions, while in 57 other regions the figure decreased. A day earlier, 605 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases rose by 453 over the past day, versus 442 a day earlier, reaching 3,512,720 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 193 over the past day, reaching 1,943,195.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,493 over the past day, reaching 22,320,310, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll climbed by 25 over the past day to 398,710. A day earlier, 27 COVID-19 deaths were registered.