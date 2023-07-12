Russia's ambassador to Iran summoned to MFA - Tehran accuses Moscow of betrayal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Russia's Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov has been summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

He was summoned to the Iranian MFA since the statement of the sixth round of strategic talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and the countries of the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Persian Gulf was published.

Iran has protested against the content of this statement. Alireza Enayati, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran and Director of the Persian Gulf Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who was present at the meeting, stressed that Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa islands belong to Iran, and called on Russia to adjust its position on this issue.

Various circles in Iran have regarded this statement as a "betrayal" of Russia towards their country, which led to protests at the diplomatic level.

Russian ambassador showed respect for the territorial integrity of Iran and said that he would bring the essence of this discontent to the attention of Moscow as soon as possible.

Iran has been in control of the three islands since 1971, before the Iranian Revolution, while the UAE asserts its ownership of the islands. This territorial disagreement has been a significant source of tension between Iran and the UAE, leading to verbal confrontations between the two countries in international forums on multiple occasions.