Turkey, China to discuss regional issues

11 June 2018 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Ankara and Beijing will discuss regional issues during the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to China, Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend June 11.

The ministry said that Cavusoglu's visit to China will be held on June 14-15 this year.

During Cavusoglu's visit to China, the parties will also discuss the development of bilateral relations.

Earlier it was reported that Turkish President Erdogan said Turkey can switch to the use of the national currency in trade with China.

Erdogan noted that currently Turkey and China are holding negotiations aimed at the transition to the national currency in mutual settlements. "The transition to the national currency in mutual trade with China is in the best interests of Ankara and Beijing," Erdogan said.

According to statistics from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March 2018, the total volume of Turkish exports amounted to $15.587 billion, providing an increase of 7.7 percent compared to March 2017. In March of this year, imports to Turkey reached $21.442 billion, an increase of 12.7 percent compared to March last year. In March 2018, Turkey's imports from China amounted to $2.1 billion.

Azernews Newspaper
