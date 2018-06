Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A freight train derailed in Turkey’s eastern Diyarbakir province, the Turkish media reported June 29.

Reportedly, there are no victims. The work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the accident.

The reasons for the accident have not been reported.

