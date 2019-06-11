Turkish F-35 pilots grounded at Arizona air base, Pentagon says

11 June 2019 03:38 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish F-35 pilots are no longer flying at the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona as U.S. winds down Turkey's participation in F-35 program, the Pentagon told Reuters on Monday, Trend reported citing Daily Sabah.

"The department is aware that the Turkish pilots ... are not flying," said Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews, a Pentagon spokesman.

"Without a change in Turkish policy, we will continue to work closely with our Turkish ally on winding down their participation in the F-35 program."

The Pentagon on Friday told Turkey that it was cutting off Ankara's purchase of F-35 fighter jets if the Turkish government goes ahead with plans to buy Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, ratcheting up what has been a lengthy, heated dispute between the two NATO allies.

In a sharp two-page letter, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said the training of Turkish pilots will end July 31 and Turkey would not be allowed to take final possession of the four F-35 aircraft it bought. Shanahan also warned that Ankara's purchase of the Russian system could hamper America's future relationship with Turkey, which has been a critical U.S. partner and base for combat operations, including for the war in Syria.

The timetable would allow pilots currently training on the F-35 to complete their training and for other pilots to be reassigned to other posts, Shanahan said. Four Turkish pilots are currently training at Luke Air Force Base. Two additional Turkish pilots are at the U.S. base working as instructors.

In addition to the six Turkish officers, there are an additional 20 Turkish aircraft technicians at the base undergoing training as well, according to the U.S. military.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo says tariff threat remains if Mexico fails on immigration commitments
US 02:13
Pentagon gets 8.8% discount in $34 billion F-35 jet deal
US 00:03
One dead after helicopter crash lands on roof of midtown Manhattan building
US 10 June 23:25
Turkic Council identifies no problems during Kazakh president election
Economy 10 June 17:46
Aircraft crash kills one in Turkey
Turkey 10 June 17:27
Turkish Defense Minister starts his visit to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan (PHOTO)
Politics 10 June 17:13
Latest
10 politicians join race to succeed May as Britain's prime minister
Europe 02:55
Pompeo says tariff threat remains if Mexico fails on immigration commitments
US 02:13
Swedish police shoot man at Malmo central station after bomb threat
Europe 01:29
At least 95 killed in central Mali village attack
Other News 00:50
Pentagon gets 8.8% discount in $34 billion F-35 jet deal
US 00:03
One dead after helicopter crash lands on roof of midtown Manhattan building
US 10 June 23:25
Chinese businessmen launch factory complex in rural Germany
China 10 June 22:57
Azerbaijan's transit revenues growing
Oil&Gas 10 June 22:26
India's vice president calls for revamping education system
Other News 10 June 22:12