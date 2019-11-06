BTK railway acquiring strategic nature - ministry

6 November 2019 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is increasingly acquiring strategic nature, a source in the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

This railway actually unites Asia and Europe through the Marmaray Tunnel, as evidenced by the arrival of the China Railway Express freight train heading to Europe from China via BTK on Nov. 6, according to the ministry.

“By creating the BTK, Turkey and Azerbaijan were able to connect Asia and Europe,” the source said.

An event will be held in Ankara Nov. 6 related to the meeting of the China Railway Express freight train, which arrived in Turkey via the BTK and will head to Europe through the Marmaray Tunnel.

On Oct. 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The BTK railway has been built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. At the initial stage, the volume of freight traffic will be at the level of 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will be transported through this railway.

The BTK can significantly reduce the time of delivery of goods from China to Europe via Azerbaijan, which makes this route especially attractive.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other's regional foods
Europe 11:44
Unknown knife attacker injures 3 people, including Hong Kong lawmaker
China 08:08
Oil gains 1% as China pushes Trump for more tariff rollbacks
Oil&Gas 00:25
Freight train running along BTK railway arriving in Ankara
Business 5 November 19:49
Azerbaijani plant reveals production volumes of combi boilers
Business 5 November 19:12
New wind farm to be built in Turkey
Oil&Gas 5 November 18:41
Latest
Number of internet users in rural areas of Georgia growing
ICT 12:02
SOCAR's trust to purchase abrasive materials via tender
Tenders 11:56
Turkmengas State Concern to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 11:50
EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other's regional foods
Europe 11:44
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy catalyst
Tenders 11:44
Int’l oil consortium in Turkmenistan to buy oilfield equipment via tender
Turkmenistan 11:44
Azerbaijan's achievements in digitalization named at International Banking Forum in Baku
Finance 11:37
New project of Iran’s Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company launched
Oil&Gas 11:30
Norway to allocate funds to Uzbekistan for UN Trust Fund for Aral Sea region
Business 11:23