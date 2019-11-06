BTK railway acquiring strategic nature - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is increasingly acquiring strategic nature, a source in the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

This railway actually unites Asia and Europe through the Marmaray Tunnel, as evidenced by the arrival of the China Railway Express freight train heading to Europe from China via BTK on Nov. 6, according to the ministry.

“By creating the BTK, Turkey and Azerbaijan were able to connect Asia and Europe,” the source said.

An event will be held in Ankara Nov. 6 related to the meeting of the China Railway Express freight train, which arrived in Turkey via the BTK and will head to Europe through the Marmaray Tunnel.

On Oct. 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The BTK railway has been built on the basis of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. At the initial stage, the volume of freight traffic will be at the level of 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will be transported through this railway.

The BTK can significantly reduce the time of delivery of goods from China to Europe via Azerbaijan, which makes this route especially attractive.



