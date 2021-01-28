Turkey - third country after US and China that implemented biggest number of vaccine projects – President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Three potential vaccines are preliminary being tested in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports on Jan. 28.

“Some 17 vaccine projects are being implemented in the country with the participation of 436 researchers,” Erdogan said.

"According to the World Health Organization, Turkey is the third country after the US and China that has implemented the biggest number of vaccine projects,” the president added. “I hope that we will take the leading position in the international arena as a country that produces its own vaccines."