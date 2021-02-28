Turkey confirms 9,193 new COVID-19 cases, 2,693,164 in total

Turkey on Saturday reported 9,193 new COVID-19 cases, including 621 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,693,164, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 71 to 28,503, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,565,723 after 8,938 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.2 percent, said the ministry.

A total of 125,716 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 33,065,377.