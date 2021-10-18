Turkey to open logistics centers in several provinces by end of 2023 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.18

Trend:

Turkey will open logistics centers in Karaman, Mardin, Bitlis, Kayseri and Bilecik provinces by late 2023, the country’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

According to the ministry, the construction of the centers in Karaman, Mardin and Bitlis began in 2019.

"The total cost of construction of a logistics center in Karaman province is 191 million Turkish liras ($22.48 million), in Mardin - 83 million liras ($9.77 million), while in Bitlis province - 110 million liras ($12.95 million)," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that construction of logistics centers in the provinces of Kayseri and Bilecik started in 2020.

"The cost of building a logistics center in Kayseri province is 379 million Turkish liras, and in Bilecik province - 630 million liras," the ministry said.

As earlier reported, by the end of 2024, nine logistics centers with a total value of 2.3 billion Turkish liras ($270 million) will be created in 13 provinces of Turkey.

In Turkey, work is underway on the implementation of 469 transport and infrastructure projects with a total cost of 694.7 billion liras ($81.78 billion). Of these funds, 179 billion liras ($21 billion) are foreign loans. Implementation of some of the projects began in previous years.

In 2021, over 42.4 billion liras ($5 billion) will be allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, nearly 6 billion liras ($710 million) of which will be attracted via foreign loans.

In 2020, 282.7 billion liras ($33.28 billion) were allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, over 56.8 billion liras ($6.7 billion) of which came from foreign loans.