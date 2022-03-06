Turkish FM holds telephone conversations with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday held telephone conversations with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, Trend reports.

In the talks, Cavusoglu and Lavrov discussed a way out of the ongoing crisis, as well as issues that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

At the talks of Cavusoglu and Kuleba, the latest developments in Ukraine were assessed.