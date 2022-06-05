Türkiye not to change its position on NATO expansion until its expectations are met - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Türkiye will not change its position on NATO expansion until its expectations are met, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"We will not change our position on NATO expansion until our expectations are met. The system the West has built to protect its own security and well-being is crumbling. The UN reform proposal we have been making for years looks right," Erdogan says.