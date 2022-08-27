Antalya Airport’s capacity to be expanded

The airport in the province of Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast, will be expanded to serve more passengers, while Russian tour operators plan to use the airport for connecting flights to third countries in winter, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Antalya with a total bed capacity of 650,000 is one of the largest tourist destinations in the entire Mediterranean region. It’s competitor Majorca has only 450,000 beds.

The city’s airport recently saw a sharp increase in the volume of passenger traffic as nations eased the COVID-19-related restriction, giving a boost to tourism activity.

While many airports in other countries are suffering from staff shortages, Turkish airports emerged from the crisis in the aviation sector, triggered by the pandemic, well prepared for the rebound in passenger traffic.

Operators of the Antalya airport, Fraport-TAV, are now working to expand the capacity.

Local and international carriers, such as Turkish Airlines, Pegasus, SunExpress, Corendon, Freefird as well as low-cost airlines Ryanair and EasyJet are having flights from and to the airport, which has two runways.