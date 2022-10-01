Türkiye elected to IAEA Board of Governors

Türkiye has been elected to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the term 2022-2024, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced, Trend reports citing Daily News.

“Türkiye will assume this duty together with Denmark within the Western Europe Group following the elections held at the 66th General Conference of the IAEA in Vienna,” it said in a statement.

Türkiye has last been a member of the Board of Governors in the period 2015-2017.

The Board of Governors is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA, along with the annual General Conference of IAEA Member States.

“Türkiye’s membership is a manifestation of our strong will to contribute to the objectives and work of the Agency, which became more important under the current conjuncture,” the ministry said.

Apart from Türkiye, some 10 countries - Brazil, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Denmark, Kenya, Namibia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Uruguay - have been newly elected to serve.