Erdogan holds phone talks with President of United Arab Emirates

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) discussed bilateral relations in a phone call on Sunday, the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

MBZ called Erdogan and the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral matters, including cooperation in investments, trade, energy, transportation, infrastructure and technology, the directorate noted in a statement.

The presidents also agreed on expanding bilateral cooperation to include the military and defense industry.

Al Nahyan also conveyed condolences to Erdoğan over the coal mine blast on Friday in Türkiye's northern Bartın province that killed 41 miners and injured many others.

At least 110 miners were working in the mine shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening.