Grain corridor deal needs to be extended, Erdogan tells Guterres

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the necessity of extending the Ukraine grain deal in a phone call with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to a statement released by the Presidential Communications Directorate, Erdogan and the U.N. chief discussed developments regarding the situation in Ukraine and the grain corridor.

The president said he welcomes the resumption of the deal as a result of his busy senior-level diplomatic traffic with Russia and Ukraine.

He continued by saying that it is now necessary to focus on extending the deal, which is set to expire in 20 days.

For his part, Guterres thanked Erdogan for his contributions and efforts.