Talks on Sweden's and Finland's joining NATO postponed following request from Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Following Ankara's request, trilateral talks on Sweden's and Finland's joining NATO with Türkiye have been postponed indefinitely, Trend reports via the Turkish Haberturk news channel.

"Ankara has responded to Sweden that overstepped the mark of Türkiye," the statement said.

Earlier, Türkiye resolutely condemned the silence of Swedish authorities on a protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, during which a copy of the Holy Quran was burned.

The first meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism, which was established following the Trilateral Memorandum signed by Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden at the NATO summit in Madrid, took place in Finland on August 26, 2022.