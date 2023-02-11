UEFA donates funds to help earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. UEFA and its partner, the UEFA Foundation for Children, have made an initial donation of €200,000 to support the vast humanitarian operation assisting victims of last Monday’s two devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, Trend reports citing the press service of UEFA.

UEFA has made a donation of €150,000 to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), while the Foundation has committed €50,000 to the Bonyan Organization and Tiafi (Team international Assistance for Integration), two non-governmental organisations working on the frontlines of the disaster response in southern Türkiye and Syria.

European football’s governing body is also coordinating efforts by its member associations to contribute to a joint UEFA-UEFA Foundation disaster relief fund.

"UEFA is making this initial donation to help the immediate humanitarian response to this horrendous tragedy," said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin on Friday.

"I also want to thank our member associations for their quick and compassionate reaction and support offered to those affected by this terrible event."

UEFA is also exploring the organisation of additional fund-raising activities during this season’s Champions League Final week, which will take place in Istanbul in June. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

In a further show of European football’s support for Türkiye and Syria, UEFA has also announced that a moment of silence will be observed before kick-off at all of its club competition matches next week in respect for victims of the earthquakes.

To date, the 6 February earthquakes have claimed more than 20,000 lives and left tens of thousands of people without shelter in freezing winter temperatures.