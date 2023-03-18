Türkiye responds to European Parliament's statement on so-called "Armenian genocide"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye responded to the statement of the European Parliament on the so-called "Armenian genocide", Trend reports citing Turkish MFA.

"It seems that the European Parliament insists on including baseless allegations about our country and the 1915 events in its ordinary report titled “EU-Armenia relations” dated March 15, 2023. These views, which are incompatible with historical facts and international legal norms, have no validity for us. Türkiye invites the European Parliament to act in accordance with political morality and international law, rather than repeating such unilateral and baseless claims," the Ministry emphasized.