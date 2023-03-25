Turkish national soccer team beats Armenia in Yerevan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The Turkish national soccer team has entered the qualifying stage of Euro 2024 with a victory, Trend reports.

The Turkish national team played away with the Armenian national team at the "Republic" stadium in Yerevan.

The scoring was opened by an own goal in the game, which was led by the Spanish referee José Maria Sanchez. So, in the 10th minute, the Turkish footballer Ozan Kabak scored an own goal. At the 35th minute of the match, Orkun Kokchu equalized the score. The first part of the match ended with the score of 1:1.

The Turkish team began the second half of the match more actively. At the 64th minute of the match, Turkish midfielder Kerem Akturkoglu scored the next goal in the game.

Thus, the Turkish team won with the score of 2:1.