Turkish troops must stay in N Syria till security established - Turkish FM

Türkiye wants to keep its troops in northern Syria until maintaining stable security in the region, because early retreat of Turkish troops may lead to a conflict there which could trigger a further refugee influx to the border, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing Daily News.

“The voluntary return of Syrians also needs to be controlled. The withdrawal of troops will be after these places stabilize,” Cavusoglu said in a televised interview.

Elaborating on the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) argument that they would withdraw the Turkish troops from Syria if they came to power, Cavusoglu said their pledge was not realistic, because there is a risk of terror in the region.

“There is a risk that this place becomes a terror corridor. Our withdrawal from here does not mean the regime will gain full dominance here,” the minister said.

“If we withdraw, there will be serious conflicts. In this environment of uncertainty, many immigrants could come to the Turkish border,” he said.

“The opposition’s words are risky, and the regime’s ‘Let Türkiye withdraw, let’s talk later’ approach is also not a realistic approach,” Cavusoglu stressed.