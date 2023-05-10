Turkish FM reveals issues discussed at meeting with his Russian counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Before the quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers on Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed issues related to Syria, Ukraine and the Caucasus, as well as the grain agreement with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, the Turkish FM wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria is taking place in Moscow.

The meeting is attended by the Turkish and Russian FMs, as well as by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal Mekdad.