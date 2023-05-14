Parliamentary and presidential elections in Türkiye held in democratic spirit - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The parliamentary and presidential elections in Türkiye are held in a democratic spirit, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

According to Erdogan, even in Türkiye’s earthquake-affected regions, elections are held at the highest level.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan voted in Istanbul.

Türkiye is holding presidential and parliamentary elections today. Voting will last until 17:00 (GMT+3). More than 64 million people have the right to vote in Türkiye.

Turkish citizens who live in foreign countries voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections from April 27 through May 9.

The number of Turkish citizens living abroad who voted in the parliamentary and presidential elections in Türkiye amounted to 1.8 million people.

In general, 3.4 million people had the right to vote among Turkish citizens living abroad.

Voting was held in 151 diplomatic missions of Türkiye in 73 countries of the world.