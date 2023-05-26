BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The recent elections once again serve as strong evidence of Türkiye's unwavering dedication to democracy and its continuous progress. In essence, the government's commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent political campaigns has invalidated the claims of those who unjustly criticize Türkiye as being undemocratic.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.50 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.89 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.44 percent. Since no one has won more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round of presidential elections will be held in Türkiye on May 28.

As we approach the second round of the presidential election scheduled for May 28th, two parties have emerged as the main contenders. On one side, there is the opposition candidate Kemal Kilichdaroglu, whose campaign promises raise doubts about his long-term commitment to Türkiye's best interests. His statements also suggest a willingness to rely on external forces, potentially compromising Türkiye's independence. On the other side stands Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who, during his tenure, has established an independent foreign policy for Türkiye, earned global recognition, and secured Türkiye's status as an independent NATO member.

The endorsement of Recep Tayyip Erdogan by Sinan Ogan, the ATA Alliance presidential candidate, in the second round of the country's elections is a clear indication of what is in the best interest of the Turkish people.

Türkiye finds itself in an exceptionally robust period in its history. Recent advancements in various fields have propelled it to become one of the world's most influential nations. Notably, Türkiye has made significant strides in the defense industry, resulting in groundbreaking innovations such as the domestic unmanned vehicle TCG Anadolu, the Kızılma drone, the HÜRKUS training aircraft, the KAAN combat aircraft, the GÖKBEY and ATAK helicopters, and the Altai tank. National projects like TOGG, the country's first electric vehicle manufactured locally, also play a crucial role in Türkiye's development.

Moreover, Türkiye is emerging as a prominent player in the energy sector, asserting its own voice. The discovery of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea and oil reserves in the Mount Gabar Area, southeast Türkiye, previously a region plagued by terrorism for many years, has significantly contributed to reducing Türkiye's energy deficit.

Furthermore, Türkiye has been actively addressing its most significant challenge of counter-terrorism, specifically targeting the PKK/YPG terrorist organization through successive operations and robust attacks. In terms of foreign policy, Türkiye prioritizes cultivating friendly relations with neighboring and other nations. Its role in Africa and Central Asia has been further strengthened, engaging in discussions with both sides involved in the Russia-Ukraine war and effectively mediating important regional issues such as Syria and Libya. Türkiye's commitment extends beyond diplomatic efforts, actively participating on the ground and at the negotiation table.

On the domestic front, the government has consistently supported its people and ensured they are not left alone. Following the devastating earthquake, which impacted 11 provinces and was dubbed the "disaster of the century," immediate projects were initiated to restore affected areas, rebuild damaged houses, and generate employment opportunities. Undoubtedly, these dynamic developments are closely associated with the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Türkiye's relationship with Azerbaijan has reached an unprecedented high, and this close alliance also resonates with Turkic-speaking nations. Türkiye's status as a developed country in various spheres, including the economy, politics, and more, plays a significant role in fostering these strong connections.

Kilichdaroglu's lack of importance placed on crucial matters such as the Turkic world, national values, morality, free politics, and a strong Türkiye with global influence is evident in his campaign promises and endorsements. The alliances supporting Kilichdaroglu clearly reveal their priorities.

The relationship between Azerbaijan and Türkiye goes beyond individual personalities; it is deeply rooted in the shared history and connection between the two peoples. Azerbaijan consistently seeks to enhance these relations based on the unity of the Turkish people. Regardless of the election outcome, Azerbaijan respects Türkiye's internal affairs, and their bond will remain unharmed.

The upcoming elections on May 28 hold immense significance, ranking among the most crucial processes worldwide in recent years. The outcome of the second round will significantly shape the destiny of global, geopolitical, and international dynamics in the years to come. It will also play a determining role in Türkiye's immediate future and foreign policy direction.

Türkiye's simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections have garnered global attention, once again setting an exemplary precedent. These elections stand out for their innovative approach to Turkish politics and public administration, making Türkiye a role model for numerous countries. The triumph of democracy has become evident as a superior form of governance.

The upcoming presidential elections in Türkiye on May 28th have captured the world's gaze. Nevertheless, the destiny of these elections has largely been shaped already. The results from the first round indicate that Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains a capable leader who enjoys the support of the Turkish people. This outcome reflects the choice made by the Turkish electorate.

The significant voter turnout and Erdogan's lead over his opponent in the first round affirm that the people are poised to make the right decision in the second round. They will not allow Türkiye to be manipulated by foreign forces, which would impede its progress. Conversely, Türkiye will forge its own path and resist anything that may lead to its demise.

The Turkish people are acutely aware that the future of their nation is at stake. Consequently, they will not entrust their fate to external influences. They are determined to safeguard their country's sovereignty and independence.