About 44 million passengers used Turkish local airlines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. In total, about 44 million passengers traveled on Turkish airlines, of which more than 23 million were foreign flights in the first quarter of this year. This is 14.4 percent more than in the same period last year, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Trend reports.

Regarding the statistics for March, the minister said that the number of aircraft landing and departing from Turkish airports on domestic flights increased to 67,539, and on international flights - to 54,922. A total of 165,329 flights were recorded across the country in March, including aircraft using Turkish airspace. This figure is 10.6 percent more than in the same period last year.

According to him, cargo transportation through Turkish airlines reached 1 million 966 tons.