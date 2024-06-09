Turkish FM to visit Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Moscow on June 10-11, the Turkish Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, Hakan Fidan will also take part in the session of the BRICS+ foreign ministers in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan will visit the Russian Federation on June 10-11, 2024. The minister will hold bilateral meetings in Moscow, and will also take part in the BRICS+ session, which will take place on June 11 on the sidelines of the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod," the ministry said.