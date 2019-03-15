US, South Korea representatives discuss denuclearization - State Department

Representatives of the United States and South Korea met in Washington on Thursday to discuss efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said on Thursday, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"During the meeting, the United States and the Republic of Korea shared updates on efforts to achieve our shared goals of a final verified denuclearization, including through the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions", Palladino told reporters.

He noted that the bilateral working group is meeting on routine base as a "part of comprehensive and close coordination over North Korea".

US Special Representative on North Korea Steve Biegun is currently in New York meeting with permanent representatives at the United Nations, Palladino noted.

"They are talking about the summit" between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, he added.

The second summit between Trump and Kim concluded with no agreement signed in the Vietnamese capital last week. Trump walked away from the talks, saying that Kim demanded full sanctions removal, while not pledging to denuclearize exactly the facilities that Washington wanted.

Despite the fact that that the situation on the Korean peninsula had significantly improved since a series of high-level talks last year between North Korea and the South as well as the United States, the country is still subject to international sanctions.

Last week, several US think tanks and South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that satellite pictures showed the restoration of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station at Tongchang-ri, which North Korea pledged to dismantle after its summit with the United States in Singapore last year. US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would be very disappointed in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if these reports turned out to be true. The North Korean side has not reportedly either confirmed or refuted this information.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news