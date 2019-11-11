US urges Iraq to conduct snap elections, 'halt violence against protesters'

11 November 2019 08:56 (UTC+04:00)

The White House said in a Sunday statement that Washington was 'seriously concerned' about the situation in the country and urged the Iraqi government to hold early elections and "halt the violence against protesters", Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The United States joins the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq in calling on the Iraqi government to halt the violence against protesters and fulfill President Salih’s promise to pass electoral reform and hold early elections", the statement said.

An Iraqi human rights group claimed earlier that at least six people had been killed during a crackdown on demonstrations in the centre of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday and that law enforcement forces actively use tear gas and live fire to disperse protests.

Abdul Karim Khalaf, spokesman for the country's Armed Forces, has claimed that the Iraqi military does not use weapons to disperse protesters.

Unrest erupted in Iraq in early October, with people demanding dismissal of the government, as well as deep economic reforms, better living conditions and improved social welfare programs.

Iraqi President Barham Salih announced on 31 October that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had agreed to resign.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, over 300 people have been killed in the violence since the start of protests.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iraqi forces shoot three dead in southern city as protests flare
Arab World 06:45
US Congress threatens to sanction Turkey unless Ankara abandons S-400
Turkey 10 November 23:58
Iraqi forces fire tear gas injuring 22 in Baghdad: sources
Arab World 10 November 22:49
Blast in Iraq injures five Italian soldiers - army
Arab World 10 November 21:31
U.S. Supreme Court to consider blocking Booking.com trademark
Other News 10 November 13:37
Trump says China trade talks moving along nicely, but deal has to be right
Other News 10 November 09:25
Latest
China's auto industry discusses ways to boost rural car sales
China 09:36
Incumbent president leads Romania's presidential elections: exit polls
Europe 08:11
FM: Slovakia might be interested in transiting gas coming via Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:00
Bolivian armed forces orders operations to 'neutralize' armed groups
Other News 07:27
Iraqi forces shoot three dead in southern city as protests flare
Arab World 06:45
Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament
Europe 06:17
Iran opens up about prospects of leaving nonproliferation treaty
Iran 04:38
Teenager killed after shooting in Malmo, minutes after car bomb explosion
Europe 03:17
Chinese president arrives in Greece for state visit
China 02:13