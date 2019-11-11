US urges Iraq to conduct snap elections, 'halt violence against protesters'

The White House said in a Sunday statement that Washington was 'seriously concerned' about the situation in the country and urged the Iraqi government to hold early elections and "halt the violence against protesters", Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The United States joins the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq in calling on the Iraqi government to halt the violence against protesters and fulfill President Salih’s promise to pass electoral reform and hold early elections", the statement said.

An Iraqi human rights group claimed earlier that at least six people had been killed during a crackdown on demonstrations in the centre of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday and that law enforcement forces actively use tear gas and live fire to disperse protests.

Abdul Karim Khalaf, spokesman for the country's Armed Forces, has claimed that the Iraqi military does not use weapons to disperse protesters.

Unrest erupted in Iraq in early October, with people demanding dismissal of the government, as well as deep economic reforms, better living conditions and improved social welfare programs.

Iraqi President Barham Salih announced on 31 October that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had agreed to resign.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, over 300 people have been killed in the violence since the start of protests.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news