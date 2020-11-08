Volvo recalls 54,000 U.S. vehicles for air bag defect after one death

Volvo Cars is recalling 54,000 U.S. vehicles for an air bag defect after one crash death tied to the issue, according to a filing with U.S. regulators, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The unit of Geely Automotive 0175.HK is recalling 2001-2003 model S80 and S60 vehicles sold or registered in high humidity U.S. states because the driver side frontal air bag inflator may rupture, sending metal fragments flying, when the air bag is deployed.

According to the Volvo filing with the government, Volvo will replace the inflators with a modern propellant and inflator. Parts are expected to be available by March.