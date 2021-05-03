Two dead, 23 transported to hospitals after vessel overturns off U.S. San Diego coast

Two people were killed and 23 others transported to hospitals after a vessel overturned Sunday off the coast of the U.S. city of San Diego, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Multiple agencies including San Diego Lifeguards rescued 25 people from the water, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department on Twitter.

"Sadly, two did not survive. 23 were taken to local hospitals," the department tweeted, adding that U.S. federal agencies "are still searching the water in vessels and aircraft."

The incident was reported near 200 Catalina Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. local time, U.S. media reported, citing the department.

The vessel overturned in the waters off Point Loma, a rugged peninsula known for the Cabrillo National Monument, San Diego's only National Park.