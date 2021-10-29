U.S. President Joe Biden to talk supply bottlenecks, Iran on overseas trip - aide
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with several world leaders, including from the countries of France and Turkey, during the upcoming meeting of G20 leaders in Rome and then the U.N. climate change conference in Scotland, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Biden is expected to discuss a host of issues, including Iran, supply bottlenecks and combating future pandemics, Sullivan said.
