U.S. to restart Trump-era border program forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico

The Biden administration will restart a contentious Trump-era border program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, in keeping with a federal court order, U.S. and Mexican officials said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has struggled in his first year in office to reverse many hardline immigration policies put in place by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, and is facing a record number of migrant arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden ended the Trump policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) soon after his inauguration in January as part of a promise to implement what he called a more humane approach to immigration. But a federal judge ruled Biden's rescission did not follow proper procedure and in August ordered the policy's reinstatement. The U.S. government said it had to wait for Mexico's agreement before restarting MPP.

"The United States accepted all the conditions that we set out," said one Mexican official.