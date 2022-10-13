US may block Russian aluminum imports: Source

The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters, Trend reports.

Such a move, which has not been finalized, would likely boost global prices for the metal used in a wide range of consumer products and could reverse a previous White House stance that such sanctions could wreak havoc on global markets.

“We’re always considering all options,” said a White House official. “There is no movement on this as of now.”

The Treasury and Commerce departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.