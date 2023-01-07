Security guard fatally shot in San Francisco's Japantown

A security guard working in San Francisco's Japantown was fatally shot and two teenagers in connection with the shooting were arrested, police said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Officials at the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office, in the western U.S. state of California, identified the deceased as 40-year-old Gavin Boston.

Boston was "involved in a dispute" on Wednesday outside a collectibles shop in Japantown, police said. Boston was escorting someone when he was shot in the head, and died at the scene, according to the incident summary.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 14, in connection were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. The 15-year old was arrested on suspicion of murder and the 14-year old was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, police said.