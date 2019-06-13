Azerbaijan passes amendment to law on road traffic

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A new amendment has been made in the Law on Road Traffic in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The amendment discussed at the extraordinary plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on June 13 regards the rules for restricting and banning road traffic.

According to the clause added to Section 12 of the Law, traffic may be restricted or prohibited if it creates a threat to monuments of cultural and historical significance.

The change was voted upon and accepted.

