Mutual visits of Azerbaijani and Russian citizens temporarily suspended: Operational Headquarters
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16
Trend:
Mutual visits of Azerbaijani and Russian citizens have been temporarily suspended, Trend reports.
A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.
In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, the sides agreed to temporarily suspend the mutual visits of citizens of Azerbaijan and Russia from 00:00, March 18, 2020. The decision doesn’t apply to truck drivers.
Charter flights will be launched for Azerbaijani citizens, who wish to return to the country. The flight schedule will be announced later.
Latest
Azerbaijani President allocates 840,000 manat for improvement of water supply in 6 residential areas in Jalilabad
Turkmen composition of intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation with Azerbaijan approved