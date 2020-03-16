Mutual visits of Azerbaijani and Russian citizens temporarily suspended: Operational Headquarters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

Mutual visits of Azerbaijani and Russian citizens have been temporarily suspended, Trend reports.

A telephone conversation took place between Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, the sides agreed to temporarily suspend the mutual visits of citizens of Azerbaijan and Russia from 00:00, March 18, 2020. The decision doesn’t apply to truck drivers.

Charter flights will be launched for Azerbaijani citizens, who wish to return to the country. The flight schedule will be announced later.