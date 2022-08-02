Azerbaijan seeks to advance regional dialogue platforms – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijan seeks to advance regional dialogue platforms, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov in Tashkent on August 2, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan situated at the crossroads of civilizations, subsequently supports and promotes regional cooperation platforms. For example, the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Kazakhstan trilateral meeting, held in Baku on June 27, can serve as a model of regional dialogue," Bayramov stated.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan will also strive to promote joint economic projects.

"Joint efforts for reaching the potential on energy, particularly on the renewable energy, as well as trade and transport, will contribute to the prosperity of our countries," said Bayramov.

As the minister emphasized, the new trilateral platform fits well with existing efforts aimed at developing regional interaction and meeting common peaceful interests of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan amidst growing challenges to global security, stability, and economic development.

Following the meeting, the sides have signed the Tashkent Declaration, the purpose of which is reinforcing relations between the three countries.