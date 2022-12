BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. British Ambassador Fergus Auld congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the New Year and Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis, Trend reports.

"This year has been a great year. We have big goals in 2023, and I believe that together we will achieve them. I congratulate all the Azerbaijani people on the New Year and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis," he wrote on Twitter.