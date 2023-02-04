Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 4 February 2023 10:01 (UTC +04:00)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Nazrin Babayeva
Nazrin Babayeva
Read more

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, February 4. The international delegation's trip to the Azerbaijani lands, liberated from the Armenian occupation, has kicked off, Trend reports.

The first destination of visitors was the historical monument of Azerbaijan – Azykh cave, where an international delegation of thirty people viewed artifacts testifying to the ancient settlements in these territories.

The delegation includes influential people represented in the tourist elite of 12 countries such as the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia.

During the trip, travelers will also familiarize themselves with acts of Armenian vandalism committed during the occupation period, with reconstruction activities in these areas, as well as with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region.

In the last two years, five trips were made to Karabakh and East Zangazur by the expanded delegates, major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC.

International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
International delegation visits Azerbaijan's Azykh cave (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more