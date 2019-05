Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

To date, 483 million tons of oil and 157 billion cubic meters of gas have been extracted from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field (ACG), Khoshbakht Yusifzade, first vice-president of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR, said.

Yusifzade made the remarks at the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference in Baku on May 31, Trend reports.

story will be updated

