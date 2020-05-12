CEO Gunnar Pahnke: Nar taking immediate actions to fight the coronavirus

12 May 2020
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

The most important issue for Nar at this sensitive time of coronavirus outbreak is to take into account the special needs of its 2.3 million subscribers. As a mobile operator, we are taking immediate actions to fight the virus, stated Nar CEO Gunnar Pahnke in an interview with ITV while talking about the services provided to customers during the special quarantine regime.

Mr.Pahnke noted that they work in enhanced mode to provide uninterrupted service to customers. Highlighting the importance of the health condition of the subscribers, the CEO added that the company has introduced customized services for customers during the social lockdown.

G.Pahnke informed about the online and mobile services offered by Nar to make sure the customers do not leave their premises: ‘There were two issues we needed to deal with during this period. First, we paid special attention to our network, since it is very important that people stay in touch in the quarantine regime. Therefore, our teams, which control the network 24/7, operated in an enhanced mode. Secondly, we switched our Customer Services to the state of full readiness so that our subscribers can contact us 24/7 during the quarantine period’.

Speaking about the impact of the pandemic on the financial performance of the mobile operator, G.Pahnke noted that they see decline in revenues since the second half of March. It is not a surprise because when people are at home, they prefer to use fixed internet and telephone network instead of mobile services. Nevertheless, Nar remains committed to the affordable prices it offers its subscribers.

The interview of Nar CEO Gunnar Pahnke with ITV is available for watching at the following link: https://youtu.be/aQ30pivBTU4

