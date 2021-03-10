Hungary, Azerbaijan discuss joint projects to restore liberated territories - Minister of Labor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.10

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary is expected in the coming period, the Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said at a press conference on the two countries’ economic cooperation, Trend reports from the event.

"In the near future, it’s planned to expand economic relations in the field of energy and the development of infrastructures of the two countries. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary grew by 9 percent last year," Babayev said.

According to the minister, the countries successfully cooperate in the field of transport, trade, agriculture, and construction.

"There are 19 Hungarian companies operating in our country. The activities of the intergovernmental commission also serve to further expand economic ties," he noted.

Joint projects are discussed between Azerbaijan and Hungary to restore the liberated (from Armenian occupation during the 2020 war) Azerbaijani territories, added Babayev.

As earlier reported, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has paid a working visit to Azerbaijan.