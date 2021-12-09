Main goal of Google Pay - to ease payment possibility for users, says head of operations strategy (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:34 Dec. 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The main goal of Google Pay is to make payments easier for its users regardless of location, head of the company’s operations strategy Can Avunduk said on Dec. 8 at the 5th International Banking Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"With these payments, the users record billing information through their accounts. Cooperation with financial institutions and banks in this area is very important. The users can make contactless payments to the financial institutions and banks through push provisioning service," he added.