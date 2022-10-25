Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan plans to increase defense spending in 2023

Economy Materials 25 October 2022 10:40 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Azerbaijan will increase expenditures on defense in 2023, Trend reports on October 25.

This issue was reflected in the bill "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023", submitted to the Azerbaijani parliament on October 24.

According to the bill, strengthening the country's defense capability and ensuring national security remains the main priority areas of the state budget expenditures.

The state budget for next year envisions 5.3 billion manat ($3.12 billion) for these purposes, which is 17.1 percent more than in 2021.

