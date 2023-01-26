Azerbaijani sulfuric acid producer to start exporting products to Georgia (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijani "Azersulfate" LLC sulfuric acid producer will start exporting the first batch of its own products (250-300 tons) to Georgia in the coming days, said Director of the company Emil Guliyev during a media tour, Trend reports.

According to him, the overall volume of exported products will be 7,500 tons.

He noted that currently, Azerbaijan's demand for sulfuric acid is 11,000 tons per year.

"The production capacity of the "Azersulfate" LLC sulfuric acid plant is 20,000 tons per year, and this figure reaches 60 tons per day," Guliyev said.

He stressed that the plant is an environmentally friendly enterprise, and its emissions into the atmosphere are almost zero.

"The plant, built on 1.5 hectares of the industrial park, produces sulfuric acid with a concentration of 93 and 98 percent by contact process [method of producing concentrated sulfuric acid]," Guliyev added.

According to him, it is expected that the "Azersulfate" LLC will purchase sulfur at the SOCAR oil refinery in 2023.

In December 2022, "Azersulfate" LLC commissioned a sulfuric acid production plant.

As many as 42 people are provided with permanent jobs at the enterprise, which has an investment volume of more than 10 million manat ($5.8 million). Since the beginning of its operations, the company has sold more than 1,600 tons of products on the domestic market.