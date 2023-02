BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan and German Mediaost Events und Kommunikation GmbH, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Chairperson of the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship Sakina Babayeva and Managing Director of Mediaost Anna Leonenko during the opening of the International Women's Forum on Social Entrepreneurship.

Will be updated