Potential for trade development between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan - great, vice-minister says (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have significant potential for the development of bilateral relations, Kairat Torebayev, Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, said in an interview with Trend.

He noted the high growth of trade in recent years.

"Unfortunately, during the pandemic period, trade decreased to $170 million, but since then it has been growing at a high pace. We are seeing an increase of 40 percent compared to last year," Torebayev added.

Last year, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $462 million. He added that, given the size of the economies of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, this figure can be increased in the future.

Within the context of the main areas that Kazakhstan considers highly promising, the vice-minister noted an increase in trade in agricultural, metallurgical, petrochemical, and engineering production.

"Yesterday I met with the leadership of the Economic Zones Development Agency. We see what great prospects there Azerbaijan has and we are interested in expanding cooperation in many sectors of the economy," Torebayev concluded.